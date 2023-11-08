Six die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 8

Six persons have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra villages of Yamunanagar district.

Two others have been admitted to separate hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar (45), Vishal (27), Sonu (27), Surinder Pal (52), all residents of Mandebari village, Swaran Singh and Mehar Chand (70), both residents of Panjeta Ka Majra village.

According to information, these residents Mandebri and Panjeta Ka Majra villages allegedly consumed suspected spurious liquor on Tuesday night.

After consuming liquor, they reportedly vomited. Five of them died after sometime. Three others were rushed to private hospitals, where one person died.

The family members of deceased Suresh Kumar, Sonu, Surinder Pal, Swaran Singh and Mehar Chand reportedly cremated their bodies without getting the postmortem done.

The police said the body of deceased Vishal had been kept at the hospital for a postmortem which would be conducted on Thursday.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said a case had been registered against one Rocky and some other persons under several sections, including 302 of the IPC.

He said they had rounded up some persons who were suspected liquor suppliers to the deceased persons.

Farakpur police station SHO Sumesh Pal said they have information about Vishal’s death. He added that the postmortem would be conducted on Thursday.

The SHO added that two persons were under treatment — one at a private hospital in Yamunanagar and another at MM Hospital in Mullana.

“We are recording the statements of the family members for further investigation. A case is also being registered,” said the SHO.

SP Ganga Ram Punia told the media, “Prime facie deaths appear to be due to consumption of some poisonous substance. But the confirmation will be made after the post-mortem and viscera reports of the deceased Vishal,” he added.

About the five earlier deaths, the SP added that they were conducting enquiries in the villages to ascertain reasons and symptoms.

“Post-mortem was not conducted upon five bodies and neither the police received any information,” added the SP.

