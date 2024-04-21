Six injured in clash over old enmity in Gurugram village

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

Panic gripped Dhanwapur village on Friday night after a clash took place between two families over an old enmity, leaving at least six persons injured.

It is alleged that the outgoing councillor of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Navin Dahiya, and his brother Sunil (alias Tota), who is allegedly a gangster, attacked their neighbour Dinesh Dahiya and his family with sticks. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the police arrested a total of 12 accused from both sides.

It is alleged that bullets were also fired during the hour-long clash and four vehicles were damaged.

An attempt was also made to crush two persons with a car. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

A senior cop said over two dozen police personnel were deployed at Dhanwapur and the situation was under control. On the basis of the CCTV footage and other evidence, a total of 12 accused — nine from one side and three from the other side — were arrested late on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Sunil is the leader of the Tota gang and brother of outgoing councillor Navin Dahiya. He had come out of prison on bail three days ago.

A dispute was going on between the two families over an issue related to their alleged ‘illegal’ business of soil digging and water supply. Additionally, houses of both the parties are situated opposite to each other at Dhanwapur. It is alleged that late on Friday evening, Tota and his associates reached Dinesh Dahiya’s office in the Surat Nagar area and attacked him and his two friends. The 50-year-old Dinesh was seriously injured in this attack and was admitted to Medanta Hospital.

Subsequently, Dinesh’s family created a ruckus outside the Tota’s house. Following this, Tota’s henchmen reached Dinesh’s house around 8.45 pm and shot in the air. Stones were pelted from both sides and more than four vehicles were damaged. The police was called while the accused managed to fled the village.

“Councillor Naveen Dahiya and his brother Sunil (alias Tota) bully and threaten residents in the village,” said Ramesh Dahiya, Dinesh’s brother. On the other hand, the gangster’s family members claim that they had received a call from the Delhi Police. They claim that they were told that some arrested miscreants had revealed during remand that they had taken the job of killing the members of the gangster’s family.

The police spokesperson said an FIR was registered against nine persons on the complaint of Himanshu Dahiya. Meanwhile, another FIR was registered on the complaint of Monika, a member of Tota’s family.

