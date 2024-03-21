Yamunanagar: Special campaign to get eligible voters to come out, cast ballot

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, March 20
The administration will undertake a special campaign to increase voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections.
For this purpose, it will use several mass media platforms, including multiplexes, community radios, social media, electronic media and print media, to spread awareness among the voters to cast their votes. During the Lok Sabha elections, voting will take place in the state in the sixth phase on May 25.
Special awareness activities will be organised at public places and educational institutions in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha, who is also the Nodal Officer for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, said voting rights had special importance in a democracy.
“In this Lok Sabha poll, a large number of young voters will exercise their franchise for the first time. In such a situation, a special awareness campaign will be undertaken to encourage the new voters. All government and private colleges and other educational institutions in the district will be made partners in the programme,” said ADC Ayush Sinha.
He said in order to increase the voting percentage, a stamp of slogan ‘Festival of Election, Pride of the Nation’ would be put on the prescription slips of civil hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres. The ADC said besides, the slogan would be printed on slips of gas agencies and other bills so that the message of voting was conveyed to the maximum voters.
“Along with awareness-related activities, marathons will be organised in educational institutions of the district in coordination with the Sports Department to create voter awareness. Apart from this, brand ambassadors will be appointed for voter awareness,” he added.
