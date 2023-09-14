 Special NIA court in Haryana forfeits properties of listed Khalistani terrorist Rinda’s aides : The Tribune India

Special NIA court in Haryana forfeits properties of listed Khalistani terrorist Rinda’s aides

Haryana Police had, on May 5 last year, seized three IEDs, one pistol and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash from the four aides of Rinda

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 14

As part of a new strategy to hit the finances of terrorist organisations, the special NIA Court in Haryana has forfeited the seized property of four aides of Pakistan-based ‘listed Khalistani terrorist’ Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda.

This is the first time the NIA has proactively sought the properties of terrorists to be forfeited to the State under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after being attached as proceeds of terrorism.

“Forfeiture of properties is a major new tool in the NIA’s strategy to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the country. The NIA has adopted this strategy to squeeze the financial resources of the terrorist outfits as well as their operatives and associates,” a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

It has already attached several terrorist-linked properties and the process of their forfeiture is under way in different courts.

In the instant case, the NIA special court has approved the anti-terror agency’s application seeking the forfeiture of the property, including Rs 7.80 lakh in cash and a high-end car, which was allegedly used by the accused for transporting arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics across the country, the spokesperson said.

The Haryana Police had, on May 5 last year, seized three improvised explosive devices, one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash from the four accused—Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh.

They were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad in Telangana, in their car. A specially designed cavity was created in the vehicle to hide the arms and cash, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered at the Madhubhan police station in Haryana under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act and the Arms Act. On May 24, 2022, the NIA took over the investigations into the case.

“Investigations by the NIA revealed that the four men had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, which were sent via drones from Pakistan by wanted terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. The supplies were delivered at pre-determined locations near the India-Pakistan border.

“Further investigations revealed that Gurpreet Singh had earned a lot of money by smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics,” the spokesperson said.

The official said extensive investigations led to the seizure of the car and Rs 7.80 lakh cash by the NIA on March 30 under the provisions of the UAPA.

The special NIA court in Haryana’s Panchkula, after thorough consideration of the matter, has now ordered confirmation of the seizures and forfeited the said property under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the State on the grounds that the same constituted “proceeds of terrorism”, the spokesperson said.

