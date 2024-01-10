 Staff crunch ails Gurugram Police Dept, over 2K posts lying vacant : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Staff crunch ails Gurugram Police Dept, over 2K posts lying vacant

Staff crunch ails Gurugram Police Dept, over 2K posts lying vacant

Against a total of 908 sanctioned posts for women cops, only 640 women cops are currently deployed in Gurugram. - File photo



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 9

Gurugram contributes the highest revenue to the state coffers among Haryana’s districts, yet its Police Department is struggling with a manpower crunch. Over 2,000 posts of police personnel are lying vacant in Gurugram. Out of the total sanctioned strength of more than 8,200 personnel, police personnel are currently deployed in 6,020 posts in the district.

Although crimes against women continue to remain a cause for concern in the city, only 640 women police officials are currently deployed in Gurugram against the total sanctioned posts for 908 women cops. The post of Joint Commissioner of Police and many posts of DCP and ACP are also lying vacant.

Besides, a steep rise in cybercrime, vehicle thefts and cases of burglary kept the Gurugram police on their toes in 2023. The lack of police personnel in the district has been attributed as a key reason behind the spike in these crimes.

According to the Police Department data, 10 vehicles are stolen on an average every day in Gurugram while the recovery is comparatively much less.

In 2023, the police arrested 92 vehicle lifters and recovered only 199 vehicles from their possession. A senior police officer said the manpower crunch had decelerated the pace of investigations.

The shortage of staff in the department can be observed from level of senior officers. Both the posts of Joint Police Commissioner sanctioned for Gurugram are currently vacant. Presently, seven DCPs are deployed here against the eight sanctioned posts while only 18 ACPs are posted out of the 27 sanctioned posts.

As many as 117 posts of inspector are sanctioned but only 99 inspectors are deployed here. Of the 378 sanctioned posts of sub-inspector, 372 are currently filled while six posts are lying vacant. Out of the 780 sanctioned posts of ASI, personnel are deployed at only 494 posts.

Merely 915 head constables are posted in Gurugram against the total of 1,538 sanctioned posts. Besides, a total of 5,444 posts of constable are sanctioned while only 4,300 have been filled.

A total of 908 posts of women cops have been sanctioned in Gurugram but only 640 female cops are deployed here.

Out of the 13 sanctioned posts of lady inspector, only six have been filled. Four female sub-inspectors are posted while the government had sanctioned a total of 42 posts. Out of 648 posts of female constable, 425 have been filled.

Despite several attempts, DCP (headquarters) Deepak Gahlawat could not be contacted. However, a senior police officer said that the demand for more personnel had been sent to the government. It is expected that all the posts will be filled soon, he said.

