 Stray cattle menace continues unabated : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Stray cattle menace continues unabated
What our readers say

Stray cattle menace continues unabated

Stray cattle menace continues unabated


The presence of stray cattle on Hisar roads has become a major source of inconvenience for residents and commuters. Residents have often complained about stray cattle roaming on a road in the Mill Gate area. Though the municipal corporation authorities had launched a drive to round up stray cows, it proved ineffective. The MC officials must sincerely look into the matter and ensure that the problem is tackled at the earliest. Suresh Sharma, Hisar

Rash driving incidents on the rise in kurukshetra

There has been a rise in incidents of rash driving in Kurukshetra. People have often complained about drivers of Haryana Roadways driving the buses in a rash manner on National Highway-44, posing a threat to the safety of passengers and other commuters on the road. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and take strict action against the offenders. Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

Water accumulated on rewari road

THE accumulation of water on a road connecting Shyam Nagar and Surheli has caused great inconvenience to road users. Faulty drainage is the root cause of the problem, and the commuters face problems in driving through water. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no change has taken place on ground. Ram Niwas, Rewari

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

9
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

10
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

Farmers panic after Amritsar district witnesses untimely rain

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Edu Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

‘My name is Kejriwal, I’m not a terrorist’: CM’s message from jail

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th