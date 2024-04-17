Stray cattle menace continues unabated

The presence of stray cattle on Hisar roads has become a major source of inconvenience for residents and commuters. Residents have often complained about stray cattle roaming on a road in the Mill Gate area. Though the municipal corporation authorities had launched a drive to round up stray cows, it proved ineffective. The MC officials must sincerely look into the matter and ensure that the problem is tackled at the earliest. Suresh Sharma, Hisar

Rash driving incidents on the rise in kurukshetra

There has been a rise in incidents of rash driving in Kurukshetra. People have often complained about drivers of Haryana Roadways driving the buses in a rash manner on National Highway-44, posing a threat to the safety of passengers and other commuters on the road. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and take strict action against the offenders. Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

Water accumulated on rewari road

THE accumulation of water on a road connecting Shyam Nagar and Surheli has caused great inconvenience to road users. Faulty drainage is the root cause of the problem, and the commuters face problems in driving through water. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no change has taken place on ground. Ram Niwas, Rewari

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]