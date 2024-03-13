Suggestions sought for draft development plan

Palwal, March 12
The Town and Country Planning Department has invited objections and suggestions from the general public regarding the Integrated Draft Development Plan-2041 (IDDP) for Palwal and Prithla sectors of the district.
Palwal District Town Planner Narender Nain said notice is hereby given that the Integrated Draft Development Plan shall be considered by the government after a period of 30 days from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette, along with any objections and suggestions received.
