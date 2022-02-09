Tribune News Service

Karnal: The Youth Red Cross Society of Government Women College, Bastara, conducted the closing ceremony of surya namaskar activity. Dr Meenu Anand, convener of the society, said the campaign was being across the country under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsva. Yoga instructor Dr Darshan Yogi explained in detail the benefits and importance of surya namaskar.

Lecture on gender sensitisation

The internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of women at workplace of the KVA DAV College for Women conducted an online extension lecture on “Gender sensitivity: Protection of women against sexual harassment” for the staff and students. The keynote speaker for the lecture, Prof Neelam Dhanda, chairperson of the committee, told the participants about the fundamentals of gender, its constitution, role and importance.

Webinar on career opportunities

Faridabad: The faculty of arts and centre for counselling cell of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, in collaboration with Dynamic World Education Community (DWEC), organised a webinar on “Exploring advanced career opportunities in Europe” for students. Principal Dr Krishan Kant Gupta elaborated various career pathways via international higher education and spoke on studying with a global perspective. He also discussed international education options in Europe and the UK, and apprised students of scholarship programmes offered by foreign universities.

Industrial interaction programme

Hisar: The Industrial Interaction Programme Club of the training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the college, organised an industrial interaction programme on the “Research analytics: Job opportunities in present scenario”. Arun Dhankar, consultant at pharmaceutical industry, Canada, was the guest speaker of the session. He informed the participants about the Research and Development Department, Research and Analysis Department, clinical trials, drug approval, drug distribution and pharma co-vigilance.

NCC cadet honoured

Ambala: Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantonment, honoured Rabnoor, a student of BA-III for her achievements in the field of NCC and cultural activities. Rabnoor is one of the cadets who got the opportunity to participate in the January 26 parade in New Delhi. She was a member of the Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Directorate. Her directorate secured first position in Line Area, first position in the PM Rally and eighth position in group dance in inter-directorate competitions. She was also selected to be a member of the Central Cultural Committee, gave her the opportunity to virtually present their self-composed song to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

JC Bose varsity in top 10

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, has featured consecutively for the sixth time in top 100 institutions on SWAYAM-NPTEL local chapters. The university has scored highest “AAA” grade and is the only university is the only institution in Haryana to secure a place in the top 100. Dr Neelam Duhan, director of the computer centre digital affairs cell of the university said the NPTEL had released the list of top ranked 100 institutions for January-December 2021, in which the university has been ranked 9th based on the parameters such as enrollment etc.