Symposium on Guru Teg Bahadur

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya celebrated Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary. A symposium comprising two distinguished lectures was organised on this occasion. Prof Kapil Kapoor and Dr Sharanjeet Kaur delivered lectures titled, 'Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji : The pioneer of the sacrificial tradition of the Gurus' and 'Women in Guru Teg Bahadur's Discourse', respectively. While delivering the presidential address, university Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh remembered the supreme sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur for protecting the social values and rights of the weak and destitute. She said the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur had become more relevant in modern times of declining social and moral values. The symposium was attended by all faculty members and administrative officers of the university.
Orientation programme at DPS
Ambala: Delhi Public School, Ambala, organised an orientation programme for parents of new students to familiarise them with the latest curriculum and assessment pattern for the current academic session. Parents were addressed by showing a comprehensive power point presentation. It laid emphasis on the active involvement of parents in the upbringing of their wards and on active synergy among parents and teachers for the holistic development of the child. Parents were made aware of the special efforts made by the school to enhance learning ability in students. The Principal of the school Amita Dhaka highlighted the role of parents in shaping their children, especially in the crucial years of their growth.
