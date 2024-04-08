Tabs kept on vehicle movement

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 7

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahendragarh Police and Rajasthan Police are jointly keeping a close watch on the movement of vehicles in the border area. Both are also conducting checking operation there.

“During the operation, the vehicles passing through the checkpoints are being checked to curb the possibility of any flow of liquor, drugs and other things,” said sources, adding that the vigilance had been stepped up on the border in view of the polls.

The Mahendragarh police spokesman said nakas had been installed at various points on the border and the cops deputed there round the clock to keep a tab on the movement of vehicles.

“The police of both states are also exchanging information about notorious and absconding criminals active in their respective police station areas.The teams are identifying persons involved in illegal liquor trade and conducting raids,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh #Rajasthan