Trade leader Gulshan Dang joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 13

Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Beopar Sangathan and a local trade leader, joined the Congress party in Delhi yesterday in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Hooda, state Congress chief Uday Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Earlier, he was in the BJP and worked with the party for over four years.

“Our three generations have been associated with the Congress but I had to quit the party in 2019 due to some reasons. Now, I will raise the voice of the traders under the aegis of the Congress party,” said Dang.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda welcomed Dang’s entry into the party fold and assured him of full support.

“Leaders from various political parties, trade and other organisations have persistently been joining the Congress, which is a clear indication that the Congress is coming back to power in the state as the BJP government has failed to live up to people’s expectation,” Hooda added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak