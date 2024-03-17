Two held for duping man

Kurukshetra: The police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra resident of Rs 1.92 lakh on the pretext of giving high interest on investment. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Faridabad, and Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hisar. Kurukshetra police spokesman said the complaint was filed by Pradeep Sangwan, a resident of Ismailabad.
