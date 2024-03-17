Two held for duping man

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra resident of Rs 1.92 lakh on the pretext of giving high interest on investment. The accused have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Faridabad, and Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hisar. Kurukshetra police spokesman said the complaint was filed by Pradeep Sangwan, a resident of Ismailabad.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Hisar #Kurukshetra