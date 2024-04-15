Two held with opium in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau arrested two youths and recovered over 1 kg of opium from their possession on Saturday evening. The accused have been identified as Vijay Pratap (26) and Sachin Kumar (28), residents of Uttar Pradesh. They were caught at a check post on a tip-off. TNS

Pump worker robbed of cash

Panipat: Three miscreants robbed Rs 5,290 from a worker at a petrol pump in Tamshabad village in Panipat on Saturday night. The Sanoli police have registered a case and begun a probe. Complainant Sandeep said three youths on a motorcycle came to the petrol pump at 12.30 am. They attacked him and took away Rs 5,290 from his pocket.

#Kurukshetra #Uttar Pradesh