Two killed, seven hurt in accident

Sonepat: Two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries after a truck hit a bus parked on a roadside near the toll plaza on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Pawan and Parmanand of Purnia district of Bihar. On the complaint of the bus driver, the police have registered a case against the driver of the truck under various sections of the IPC. They have started a probe in the matter.
