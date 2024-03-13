Two killed, seven hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: Two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries after a truck hit a bus parked on a roadside near the toll plaza on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Pawan and Parmanand of Purnia district of Bihar. On the complaint of the bus driver, the police have registered a case against the driver of the truck under various sections of the IPC. They have started a probe in the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Palwal #Sonepat