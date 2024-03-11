Two nabbed with 7.7 kg doda post

Kaithal, March 10
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kaithal police arrested two women for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking from Gyaniwala Dera in Ratta Khera Lukeman, and recovered 7.78 kg doda post from their possession, said a spokesperson of the Kaithal police.
The police had received a tip-off that Bhagwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh of the village had been selling doda post for a long time. Their wives were also involved in selling it to customers in the area.
The police arrested Kuljeet Kaur and Bir Kaur of the same village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police also recovered the narcotics in the presence of duty magistrate. A case has been registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act.
