Undertrial attempts to flee custody

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 8

The police thwarted an undertrial’s attempt to escape police custody at the judicial complex of Hathin on Monday.

The accused, identified as Nayyum (19) of Alimeo village, tried to flee from the washroom of the judicial complex, but failed to escape as he was re-arrested after being chased by the police personnel.

Nayyum, who was arrested in connection with a theft case on Sunday, was brought to be produced in the court, when he asked to go to the washroom. He jumped from the window and started to run, but the police personnel managed to arrest him again after around an hour. He was later sent to judicial custody on Monday.

