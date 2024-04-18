Upgraded at Rs 240 crore, STPs await power supply to begin operations

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 17

Even after the Municipal Corporation having spent Rs 240 crore on the upgrade of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Pratapgarh and Mirzapur villages, work at both the plants is yet to begin. Reason? The STPs are yet to get power connections, according to sources in the civic body.

Will resolve issue by next week Power connection will be provided to the units by next week, as the related information was only recently submitted by the civic body. Feeders of 2,000 kW will supply electricity to each plant. — Ankit Aggarwal, SDO, DHBVN

Launched four years ago, the project has already missed two deadlines due to various factors, including payment delays and technical issues.

While the Pratapgarh STP has a capacity of 100 MLD, the Mirzapur STP can treat 80 million litres of sewage in a day. Both the units have been upgraded by the Municipal Corporation Faridabad.

The construction work had already been delayed by over a year and now, without power supply, their operation is being further delayed.

The city is facing a crisis of waste management, as the functional capacity of STPs is 50 MLD against the demand of 350 MLD, according to officials. “Though work on the STPs is over, the trial can be started only after power connection is given by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN),” said Nitin Kadian, Executive Engineer, Faridabad MC. It has been learnt that the process to secure power connection had been taken up with the department concerned last year itself.

Presently, almost 85 to 90 per cent of untreated waste is being released into the drains and the Yamuna, according to sources.

While the work for upgrading these STPs had been taken up in 2019-20, the project missed the deadline in December 2022 and March 31, 2024.

Presently, the STPs functional in the city include 37.5 MLD unit at Badshahpur and 10 MLD at Sector 21. An old STP of 45 MLD at Badshahpur, made operational in September 2011 has been lying defunct, and is proposed to be rebuilt by the MC.

Two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), having a functional capacity of 9.2 MLD for treating industrial waste, are functional in Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Sector 69 here. More than 698 industrial units have been discharging untreated waste, according to a report. Construction of three more CETPs has been proposed in the city.

DHBVN SDO Ankit Aggarwal said power connection to the units would be given by the next week, as the related information had only been recently submitted by the civic body. Power would be provided through independent feeders of 2,000 KW capacity to each plant, he added.

