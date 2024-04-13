Victim’s wife among 4 arrested for murder

Faridabad, April 12
The police have cracked a murder case with the arrest of four persons, including the deceased’s wife.
The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar of Ajronda village here, had gone missing on March 13. The police later recovered his half-burnt body from Nandgaon in Mathura.
The police got clues about the case after the analysis of call details of his wife Poonam and Rajesh’s cousin Mahesh. The duo developed illicit relations after Mahesh started living with the couple.
It is alleged that Mahesh and Poonam decided to get rid of Rajesh and thus took him to Mathura district and murdered him with the help of two friends. His body was set on fire on the same night.
The body, which was recovered by the Mathura police, had remained unidentified for 72 hours. The police said the accused’s interrogation led to the revelation that Rajesh was murdered. The couple had been married for several years and have three daughters.
The police have also arrested the other two accused Dharmender and Mahender, both residents of Barsana in UP. They have been remanded to judicial custody after the interrogation.
