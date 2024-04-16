Will file FIR, seal institutes displaying illegal hoardings, warns Hisar MC

Hisar, April 15
With unauthorised hoardings and posters dotting the landscape of Hisar, the municipal corporation has decided to file an FIR and seal the office of institute displaying the illegal hoardings here.
MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, while holding a meeting with civic body officials today, issued directions that those found guilty of putting up hoardings or pasting posters would be strictly dealt with.
“The defacement of the town will not be allowed. The teams of the MC have been directed to keep tabs on the offenders. If any poster or hoarding is found on green belts, bus queue shelters, public toilets or any other unauthorised place, action will be taken as per the law under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,” he said.
According to sources, the MC had also conducted a similar drive recently when it had directed the institutes and individuals to remove the hoardings or posters that were put up at unauthorised spots in the town.
“While some of the institutes/individuals complied with the directions, around 50 sports-related hoardings were identified that were not removed. We got these removed and seized. Now, whoever approaches the MC authorities to return the hoardings, we will impose a penalty on such institutes/individuals before returning the same,” said an official.
Trilok Bansal, an activist of an NGO, Hamara Pyar Hisar, said the posters and hoardings were being put up in the town not only by the institutes, but also by the political parties.
