Woman killed, 6 hurt in accident

Yamunanagar, April 23

A woman was killed and six others were injured when a car overturned after hitting a two-wheeler near Mihirbhoj Chowk in Jagadhri.

The deceased has been identified as Suman (25) of Chuharpur village of Yamunanagar district.

According to information, a car coming from Pratap Nagar side allegedly hit an Activa from the rear side near Mihirbhoj Chowk on Monday. After hitting the Activa, the car overturned.

Sources said Suman of Chuharpur village was driving the Activa and her mother and two children were sitting behind.

In the accident Suman, her mother, two children and three car-borne persons sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the local Civil Hospital, where Suman was declared brought dead by doctors.

