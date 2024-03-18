Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body warns encroachers of stern action

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has decided to initiate steps to free its land from encroachments.

According to information, after issuing notices to encroachers, the civic body will carry out an anti-encroachment drive on the MC or government land, which is under illegal occupation.

“We are taking the issue of encroachments on MC land seriously. We are identifying such pieces of land and issuing notices to the encroachers. If the encroachers fail to respond to the notices, strict action will be taken against them,” said Neelam Mehra, Joint MC Commissioner.

She said the MC Commissioner, Ayush Sinha, was serious about the issue and on his directions, several steps were being taken to make the MC land encroachment-free.

She said issuing orders, officials had been told to immediately remove encroachments in their areas as soon as they received information about these.

The Joint MC Commissioner said, “An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the past. But now, quick action will be taken if anyone was found encroaching upon or making any construction on the MC land. Whenever, we get a complaint or information about encroachments, we remove these and take appropriate action against the encroachers.”

She added that a survey was also being conducted in various places, especially rural areas that come under the civic body, to identify encroachments on the MC land. The survey is also being conducted to remove those encroachments or structures, Neelam Mehra said.

“We also carry out awareness drives so that people don’t encroach upon the MC land,” she said.

Appealing to the residents of the twin cities, the Joint Municipal Commissioner urged them to get the building map passed before carrying out any construction.

“Before starting any residential or commercial construction, one must get a building map or site map approved. If anyone is found constructing a building without getting a map approved, strict action will be taken,” said Neelam Mehra.

