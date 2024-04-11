Yamunanagar: Man duped of Rs 7.8 LAKH

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A man was duped of Rs 7,80,560 after being promised a work visa for Canada. On the complaint of Ravi Kant, a case was registered against Anu, Komal, Jaspreet Singh and Kuljinder Singh under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at the city police station on April 9. The complainant said that he met the accused at their office in Mohali on March 23, 2022. They assured him that they’d provide him the visa and took Rs 7,80,560 from him in instalments, but they failed to send him to Canada. “Now, they are not returning my money and threatening me with dire consequence if I demand my money,” the complainant told the police. He further alleged that they were not returning his passport also.

