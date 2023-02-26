 Insomniacs at greater risk of heart attack: Study : The Tribune India

Insomniacs at greater risk of heart attack: Study

Insomnia may include trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep

Insomniacs at greater risk of heart attack: Study

Photo for representation. — iStock



IANS

New York, February 26

People who suffer from insomnia were 69 per cent more likely to have a heart attack compared to those who do not have the sleep disorder, according to new research.

Researchers from the Alexandria University in Egypt found that people who slept five or less hours a night were 1.38 and 1.56 times more likely to experience a heart attack compared with those who slept six and seven to eight hours a night, respectively.

"Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, but in many ways it's no longer just an illness, it's more of a life choice. We just don't prioritise sleep as much as we should," said Yomna E. Dean, a medical student at the University.

Insomnia may include trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep.

The study, published online in the journal Clinical Cardiology, stressed that "insomnia should be considered a risk factor for developing a heart attack, and we need to do a better job of educating people about how dangerous (lack of good sleep) can be", Dean said.

For their analysis, the researchers conducted a systematic review of the literature that yielded 1,226 studies and of these, nine studies originating from the US, UK, Norway, Germany, Taiwan and China were selected for inclusion.

The team assessed data for 1,184,256 adults. The association between insomnia and heart attack remained significant across all subgroups of patients, including younger and older age, follow-up duration (more or less than five years), male and female sex, and common comorbidities (diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol).

"Not surprisingly, people with insomnia who also had high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes had an even higher risk of having a heart attack than those who didn't," Dean said. "People with diabetes who also have insomnia had a two-fold likelihood of having a heart attack." In a separate analysis, the researchers found that disorders of initiating and maintaining sleep -- that is, trouble falling or staying asleep -- were also tied to a 13 per cent increased likelihood of heart attack compared with people without these symptoms.

"Practice good sleep hygiene; the room should be dark, quiet and on the cooler side, and put away devices. Do something that is calming to wind down, and if you have tried all these things and still can't sleep or are sleeping less than five hours, talk with your doctor," Dean said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Very serious': Central security agencies on Amritpal Singh's activities

2
Punjab

Centre in wait and watch on Punjab, mindful of Indira Gandhi’s 1980 ‘mistake’

3
Punjab

Ajnala incident could have been avoided, will change future course: Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

5
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

6
Punjab

Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

7
Comment

My memories of Yashji

8
Himachal

Heavy rains, snowfall likely in mid and higher reaches of Himachal from February 28 onwards

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

10
Nation

G20 Ministerial under India's Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Excise policy scam:  Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe today

Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail

‘I pray to God that you soon return from jail’, tweets Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

AAP governments in Punjab, Delhi will procure onions from you, don’t throw them away: Bhagwant Mann tells farmers in Gujarat

2020 Delhi riots: Nine men acquitted of torching medical store

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Farmers lay siege to sugar mill over dues

Man held for desecration at Nandanpur gurdwara

Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Computer teachers to protest today

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

MC yet to launch anti-rabies vax drive for stray dogs in city

300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Takht Jathedar, SGPC must act, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Post-raids, farm leader says targeted by CBI

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15