15 teachers conferred state award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today conferred state awards upon 15 teachers and honoured one National Award winner teacher for the year 2021 during the state level Teachers’ Day function held here at Raj Bhavan today.

The Governor said that the teachers, who were honored today, had contributed to the society, which was a matter of pride for all. He said that the teacher gave continuous contribution and guidance to society.

Arlekar expressed contentment that the award-winning teachers had done some work outside the curriculum and that is why they have got the honour. He said that in the current perspective, they need to work differently in the field of education.

“Education system of today is limited to ‘memory tests’ while other qualities are not tested. National Education Policy-2020 is the opposite and helps in bringing out the qualities present in every child,” said the Governor. He said that the hobby of reading should be developed among the children apart from the textbooks. He released a souvenir on the occasion.

While congratulating the teachers, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, said education was the first step in the development of human society, which paved the way for the development of

the nation.

He said that every teacher, who has been awarded, had an inspirational story. Some of these teachers, while

facing every challenge in the Corona period, made extra efforts to fill the gap of studies and not allow the loss of studies.

A colourful cultural programme was presented on this occasion by the Portmore school children.

The teachers who were conferred state awards included Kamal Kishore, Satish Kumar, Gajender Singh Thakur, Surinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rai Singh Rawat, Vinod Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Nishi Kant, Harish Kumar Thakur, Chaman Lal, Sanjeev Kumar, Achhar Lata, Mohan Lal Sharma and Anuradha.