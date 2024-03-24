455 donate blood at camp held in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 23

On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, 455 volunteers, including 30 women, donated blood at the 35th blood donation camp organised by the Nurpur Blood Donors Club here on the premises of the Atal Indoor Stadium.

The club has been organising such camps since 2015. As per information, 401 volunteers had donated blood last year on the same day. Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh opened the camp, which lasted for around five hours.

The blood bank team from the Pathankot Civil Hospital collected 257 blood units, whereas a team from the Tanda Medical College, Kangra, collected 198 units of blood during the camp. Around 40 per cent volunteers donated blood for the first time. The club had made a record of collecting 603 blood units, the highest ever across the state in its biggest annual camp organised in 2016.

Trainees of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nurpur, and students of BBM Nursing College, Malkwal (Nurpur), were the youngest blood donors at the camp. In order to generate awareness about traffic rules, the club gifted ISI-marked helmets to first 60 young volunteers aged 18 to 25. President of the club Rajiv Pathania gave the credit to the youth of Nurpur area and members of the club for the successful conclusion of the camp.

The Nurpur Blood Donors Club had come into existence in 2015 and at present it has around 1,200 members. The club volunteers have so far met emergency requirements of as many as 9,000 blood units of the needy patients admitted in government as well as private hospitals located within and outside the state.

