5 of family killed after wall of their house caves in following heavy rain in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Solan, September 26

Five members of a family were killed when the wall of their house caved in owing to heavy rain at Khujvari village in Sirmaur district on Sunday night.

The village falls in Ronhat area of Shillai sub-division.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta, wife of Pradeep, and their three daughters Erang, 2, Ishita, 8, Akankshika; and one Alisha, who had come as a guest and hails from Hala village, said Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur.

The condition of Pradeep, who sustained grievous injuries, is stable. He was admitted at a hospital at Ronhat.

