695 ballots cast from home in Chamba so far

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 23

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as many as 695 voters exercised their franchise from their homes on May 21 and 22. The voters, including 166 from Bhattiyat, 129 from Dalhousie, 156 from Chamba, 105 from Bharmour and 139 from Churah, availed the vote from home facility.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal said absentee voters include senior citizens aged 85 and above, persons with disabilities, employees providing essential services through various departments.

Repaswal mentioned that mobile polling parties were facilitating the door-to-door voting for persons with disabilities and senior citizens aged 85 and above from May 21 to May 28. Employees in essential services are provided with voting facilities at the sub-divisional headquarters.

