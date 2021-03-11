Alert nephew averts sale of two Pong oustees' land

Mafia tried to sell 12 bighas on forged papers in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan

Photo for representation only. File photo

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 26

The timely intervention of a vigilant Pong Dam oustee and caretaker of land (muraba) has foiled the bid of the mafia to grab 12 bighas of two women co-sharers allotted at Anoopgarh in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.

As per information, Raj Kumari, a resident of Harsar in Jawali, and Sudesh Kumari, a resident of Baduee in Nurpur, are the owners of six bighas each of ancestral land that was allotted to their late father Rania Ram at Anoopgarh. Their nephew Pankaj Kundal, a resident of Kehrna village in Nurpur, also has ancestral land that was allotted to his late father Om Parkash at the same place.

Pankaj got information from his land cultivator Satnam Singh on April 15 that the land owned by Raj Kumari and Sudesh Kumari has been sold to Malkiyat Singh, a resident of Anoopgarh, who has asked for the possession of the land. Pankaj immediately submitted a complaint through his sister Sarita Kundal to the Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Rehabilitation (DC, R&R), at Raja ka Talab here on April 23.

The DC, R&R, forwarded the complaint to Kangra district police, which referred it to Rakkar police station in Dehra subdivision where the pre-sale agreements were registered by a notary public.

Meanwhile, Pankaj visited Anoopgarh and approached the pradhan of the local gram panchayat. The timely intervention of the gram pradhan saved their land from being sold on the forged pre-sale agreement.

Pankaj says that the land mafia in Anoopgarh is grabbing land of Pong Dam oustees on forged documents. The land mafia had forged the land sale agreements by impersonating Raj Kumari and Sudesh Kumari on March 17 and April 19, respectively, before the notary public at Rakkar. He adds that as per the agreements, the sale of six bighas each of Raj Kumari and Sudesh Kumari was settled for Rs 30 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

He says that on the basis of the agreements, the mafia was to register the sale deeds before the Executive Magistrate, Anoopgarh, to grab the land.

He alleges that Rakkar police investigated the matter but did not register an FIR against Malkiyat Singh, a resident of Anoopgarh, who had allegedly forged the sale agreements with an intention to grab land.

Chiranji Lal, SHO, Rakkar, says that the on preliminary investigation it was found that Malkiyat Singh had fallen prey to the land mafia in Anoopgarh which arranged the forged agreement documents at Rakkar. He has now approached Anoopgarh police with a complaint that the land mafia has duped him.

