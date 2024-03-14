Ali Khud issue: Sangharsh Samiti meets Himachal CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today assured that justice would be accorded to Ali Khud stakeholders and their interests pertaining to water of the rivulet would be protected. This was stated by Rajnesh Sharma, president of Ali Khud Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, while addressing people sitting on a serial protest at Triveni Ghat in Bilaspur district after meeting the CM in Shimla.

He said Cabinet Minister Rajesh Dharmani was also present during the meeting and he apprised the CM of the situation.

Notably, people of 15 gram panchayats are sitting on the protest. Rajneesh said the CM assured them that an amicable solution would be found out so that people of the area do not go without water.

He said the members of organisation also met Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi on the matter.

The delegation that met the Chief Minister included Jeevan Latat Thakur, president of Namhol gram panchayat, Bhup Chand, president of Shikoha gram panchayat, Lata Chandel president of Niharkhan gram panchayat, besides others.

