Baddi: Man booked under Immoral Traffic Act

Solan, September 19

The Baddi police registered a case of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was being pushed into flesh trade by a Uttar Pradesh resident.

Baddi DSP Navdeep Singh said, “A case under the Section 313 of the IPC for causing miscarriage without woman’s consent and Section 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered in Baddi on the complaint received from a woman last evening. Her medical examination was conducted today and further probe is underway.”

According to the complainant, one Kaushal Kumar, a resident of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, whom she had befriended in Delhi three years ago, pushed her into flesh trade while promising to marry her. She alleged that money earned through the trade was spent by him. When she threatened to make a police complaint, he married her at a temple but later fled to UP.

