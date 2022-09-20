Baddi: Man booked under Immoral Traffic Act

Solan, September 19
The Baddi police registered a case of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was being pushed into flesh trade by a Uttar Pradesh resident.
Baddi DSP Navdeep Singh said, “A case under the Section 313 of the IPC for causing miscarriage without woman’s consent and Section 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered in Baddi on the complaint received from a woman last evening. Her medical examination was conducted today and further probe is underway.”
According to the complainant, one Kaushal Kumar, a resident of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, whom she had befriended in Delhi three years ago, pushed her into flesh trade while promising to marry her. She alleged that money earned through the trade was spent by him. When she threatened to make a police complaint, he married her at a temple but later fled to UP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...