Bangalore BCBS win Goldstein cup

Shimla, April 26

Bishop Cotton Boys’ School (BCBS), Bangalore, won the 21st Goldstein Cricket Tournament at BCS here today. In the final match, BCBS defeated the hosts BCS to lift the trophy. A total of eight teams from five states — namely, BCS, Shimla; BCBS, Bangalore; Mayo College, Ajmer; La Martinere, Lucknow; Daly College, Indore; Vasant Valley, New Delhi; YPS, Mohali; and Pinegrove School, Dharampur — participated in the tournament. Shimla District Cricket Association president Surinder Thakur handed out the trophies and medals.

Both the finalists remained unbeaten on their way to the final. The hosts defeated Pinegrove, Mayo College and Daly College, Indore, in the group stages. In the final, the Bangalore boys put up a great performance to beat the hosts and lift the trophy.

“This is an outstanding competition which brings together young men from across India. Congratulations to BCSB, their boys showed great skill and determination and we look forward to continuing our friendly rivalry in the future,” said BCS Director Simon Weale.

