Bangalore BCBS win Goldstein cup

Shimla, April 26
Bishop Cotton Boys’ School (BCBS), Bangalore, won the 21st Goldstein Cricket Tournament at BCS here today. In the final match, BCBS defeated the hosts BCS to lift the trophy. A total of eight teams from five states — namely, BCS, Shimla; BCBS, Bangalore; Mayo College, Ajmer; La Martinere, Lucknow; Daly College, Indore; Vasant Valley, New Delhi; YPS, Mohali; and Pinegrove School, Dharampur — participated in the tournament. Shimla District Cricket Association president Surinder Thakur handed out the trophies and medals.
Both the finalists remained unbeaten on their way to the final. The hosts defeated Pinegrove, Mayo College and Daly College, Indore, in the group stages. In the final, the Bangalore boys put up a great performance to beat the hosts and lift the trophy.
“This is an outstanding competition which brings together young men from across India. Congratulations to BCSB, their boys showed great skill and determination and we look forward to continuing our friendly rivalry in the future,” said BCS Director Simon Weale.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...