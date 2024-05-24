BJP dodging real issues: INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

A day before the Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, leaders of the INDIA bloc addressed a press conference here on Thursday and accused BJP star campaigners of taking up “irrelevant issues” and “dodging real issues” in their election speeches.

“We are seeking people’s support against the anti-democratic policies of the NDA and on issues such as unemployment and inflation,” said Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha.

CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan said, “The BJP had launched a blatant assault on the federal structure of the country. It has also been destabilising the democratically elected governments across the country. The same has been attempted in our state as well. We have never witnessed such things in the state before. We are going to the people with these issues.”

