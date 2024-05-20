BJP nominee Bhutto booked on PWD plaint

Our Correspondent

Una, May 19

The Dehra police in Kangra district today lodged an FIR against Devinder Bhutto, BJP candidate from the Kutlehar seat in the Assembly byelection, on a complaint filed by the Public Works Department (PWD), Dehra.

The case reportedly pertains to some irregularities in a work tender issued to Bhutto’s firm. Davinder Bhutto is a partner in a firm, which undertakes civil construction works for PWD.

In a press release issued here, Bhutto termed it as ‘political vendetta’ by the Congress government in the state. He said some other complainant had filed the same case in the Himachal Pradesh High Court few months ago, but the Court had dismissed the case.

Bhutto said sensing defeat in the bypoll, the Congress party was trying to harass BJP candidates. He added that his son was a contractor in the concerned case and that he (Bhutto) himself had nothing to do with it.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangra #Una