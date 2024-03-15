BJP wants to get power by hook or crook: Congress

Hamirpur, March 14
The BJP leaders want to grab power by hook or by crook in the state as they were frustrated after losing the elections. This was stated by Sandeep Sankhyan, spokesperson for Congress, in a press release issued in Bilaspur today.
He said BJP leaders were conspiring to destabilise the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from day one. He said it was unfortunate that six congress MLAs fell prey to the nefarious plans of the BJP leaders and lost their post as well as position. He said the six MLAs were now running from pillar to post to save their existence. He alleged that BJP was exposed and had lost public confidence.
Sandeep Sankhyan said the Congress government in the state was stable and would complete its full term under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them