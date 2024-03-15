BJP wants to get power by hook or crook: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 14

The BJP leaders want to grab power by hook or by crook in the state as they were frustrated after losing the elections. This was stated by Sandeep Sankhyan, spokesperson for Congress, in a press release issued in Bilaspur today.

He said BJP leaders were conspiring to destabilise the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from day one. He said it was unfortunate that six congress MLAs fell prey to the nefarious plans of the BJP leaders and lost their post as well as position. He said the six MLAs were now running from pillar to post to save their existence. He alleged that BJP was exposed and had lost public confidence.

Sandeep Sankhyan said the Congress government in the state was stable and would complete its full term under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

