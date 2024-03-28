Chekhov’s Marriage Proposal retold as Bishti Laani at Gaiety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

There is a need for marketing theatre, but from that point of view we need to be mature and prosperous in theatre. This was stated by renowned theatre personality Balwant Thakur, a Padma Shri award winner, while addressing theatre enthusiasts on World Theatre Day here today.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by The Beginners Society Shimla, Language and Culture Department, Himachal Pradesh, and the Gaiety Dramatic Society at the conference hall of Gaiety Theater, Shimla. “One needs to be very passionate for theatre as it defines and reflects the entire society and we have to work unitedly for the expansion of drama,” said Thakur.

He also launched a book titled “Gaiety Ek Rangchar” on the occasion. The book has been edited by Bharati Kuthiyala, vice-president, Him Cine Society. He expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of all the artists for publishing the book.

Renowned playwright, writer and National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus Asima Bhatt, also expressed her views on the role of the NSD in theatre and highlighted its contribution to the expansion of drama in the country and abroad. Amala Rai, another alumnus of the NSD and theatre teacher, expressed her views on the needs of theatre in educational institutions.

Director, Department of Language and Culture, Dr Pankaj Lalit, assured the audience to implement departmental action on the points made at the seminar.

Two one-act plays titled “Draupati”, written and directed by Asima Bhatt and “Bishti Laani”, a Himachali adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s one-act play “A Marriage Proposal” were also staged during the evening session, which elicited a huge applause from the audience.

