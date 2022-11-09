Congress deterred people from taking Covid vaccine: Smriti Irani

Solan, November 8
Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, today reiterated the BJP’s poll promises like free Scooties to each college goers, bicycles for school goers, three free LPG cylinders to each household as well as Rs 25,000 to each expectant mother.
She addressed a rally at Nahan in Sirmaur district in favour of BJP candidate Rajeev Bindal.
She alleged that the Congress deterred people from taking Covid vaccines and ridiculed Modi for his endeavour to provide 200 crore doses to people.
She said, “The Gandhi family has been shying away from facing people in Nahan and elsewhere in the state as it can’t tell them why it opposed the Army. The Congress, which is seeking votes in Himachal, has been demanding evidence from the Army for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.”
She said, “Himachal has the tradition where mothers proudly send their sons to join defence forces. The BJP has granted one rank one pension, which has benefited one lakh soldiers, and 15 per cent reservation in jobs.”
She took a dig at the Congress for its poll guarantee of providing Rs 1,500 to every women above 18 years of age.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...