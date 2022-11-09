Congress deterred people from taking Covid vaccine: Smriti Irani

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 8

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, today reiterated the BJP’s poll promises like free Scooties to each college goers, bicycles for school goers, three free LPG cylinders to each household as well as Rs 25,000 to each expectant mother.

She addressed a rally at Nahan in Sirmaur district in favour of BJP candidate Rajeev Bindal.

She alleged that the Congress deterred people from taking Covid vaccines and ridiculed Modi for his endeavour to provide 200 crore doses to people.

She said, “The Gandhi family has been shying away from facing people in Nahan and elsewhere in the state as it can’t tell them why it opposed the Army. The Congress, which is seeking votes in Himachal, has been demanding evidence from the Army for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.”

She said, “Himachal has the tradition where mothers proudly send their sons to join defence forces. The BJP has granted one rank one pension, which has benefited one lakh soldiers, and 15 per cent reservation in jobs.”

She took a dig at the Congress for its poll guarantee of providing Rs 1,500 to every women above 18 years of age.

#BJP #smriti irani #solan