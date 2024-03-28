Congress, BJP councillors trade barbs at monthly Shimla Municipal Corporation meet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

The monthly House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) turned chaotic after an argument broke out between the BJP and Congress councillors over the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana under which the women of Himachal Pradesh will get Rs 1,500 every month.

It all started when Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for fulfilling the guarantee of providing Rs 1,500 to every woman of the state, drawing flak from BJP councillors who termed the scheme a fraud. In response, the Congress councillors said this was a laudable initiative and would prove a boon to the women of the state.

The exchange continued for a few minutes as the councillors tried to outshout each other.

During the meeting, the councillors also raised the issue of water bills not being issued on a monthly

basis. They said people were being given water bills after four months, which was causing inconvenience to them. The House assured that the corporation would issue monthly water bills to the people.

The councillors also expressed concern over dumping of garbage in the open near and on the way to Lord Hanuman temple and demanded that the Chief Health Officer should conduct a cleanliness drive in the Jakhu area on every Monday and Tuesday.

The CHO assured that the same would be ensured from now onwards.

It was also mentioned that recently, a cleanliness drive was conducted in the Jakhu area during which Mayor Surinder Chauhan was also present.

