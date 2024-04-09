Congress contesting elections under Pratibha: Sukhu

PTI

Shimla, April 8

Pratibha Singh is the Congress’ president in Himachal and the party is contesting the Lok Sabha elections under her leadership, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Sukhu told reporters in Kangra, “Pratibha Singh is our state chief and we are contesting the elections under her leadership. The Congress has worked for the welfare of the people of the state in the past 15 months and dealt with financial and political challenges.”

Asked about expelled MLA Sudhir Sharma’s criminal defamation complaint against him, Sukhu said, “We have the facts that the rebel MLAs sold their soul.”

Sharma, who was expelled from the Congress, is now the BJP candidate from Dharamsala seat in the Assembly bypoll. Sukhu also claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is stable. Sukhu charged that the BJP was spreading propaganda on the Congress’ assembly poll guarantees.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kangra #Lok Sabha #Pratibha Singh #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu