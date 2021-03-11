Congress leaders speaking out of frustration, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the statements of Congress leaders are a result of frustration as they have sensed defeat in the coming Assembly elections in the state.

Replying to the statement of Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition, that the “CM has failed on all fronts”, Thakur alleged that Mukesh was reeling under media phobia and kept talking about non-issues. He said the Leader of Opposition tried to make issues out of nothing to remain in limelight.

He alleged that there was serious discord among Congress leaders and that was due to their overambitious plans. The BJP had done commendable works in the past four and a half years of its regime and people had made up their mind to repeat the government in the state. The Chief Minister was here to attend the BJP state executing meeting here.

Addressing the issue of water shortage in the district, the CM said he would take stock of the situation and direct the district administration to resolve the issue with the Department of Irrigation and Public Health. He said the government was committed to providing potable drinking water to every household.

#jai ram thakur