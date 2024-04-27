Congress wants unstable govt, weak leader: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

The BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal today said the “anti-Hindu” stance of the Congress had been exposed by the utterances of its leaders.

Addressing mediapersons here today, he said it was lamentable that the Congress had described Lord Rama and Ram Setu as imaginary while opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who opposed the construction of Ram Temple in the court, was defeated by Lord Rama in the Rajya Sabha elections and Harsh Mahajan became the Rajya Sabha MP through the draw of lot,” he said.

Flaying the INDIA bloc, he said they neither want a stable government in the country nor a strong Prime Minister.

“The aim of the Congress party is to form an unstable government by gathering a few MPs from various parties, make a weak PM, then remove him within six months or a year and then select another PM,” he remarked.

He added that the Congress had done this in the past due to which the country had to go through a period of instability. HD Deve Gowda was made the PM by the Congress after lending outside support. However, the support was withdrawn after four months.

“The Congress then supported Inder Kumar Gujral and elevated him as the PM but again did the same. The same sequence was repeated with Charan Singh. It weakened the country economically and socially,” he said.

“The government had to mortgage gold to run the affairs of the country.” He blamed the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family for weakening the country and alleged that the Congress was once again working on the same plan.

He alleged that the Congress was now conspiring to provide unconstitutional reservation to lure the votes of a particular category and religion and this was their hidden agenda, reflecting in their election manifesto. However, they have been exposed before the masses.

Bindal elaborated upon the developmental initiatives of the Central Government and said during the one-year tenure of the Congress government, the state was bereft of development.

Former Shimla MP Virender Kashyap was also present on the occasion to extend his support to the party candidate. Kashyap had unsuccessfully tried to join the Congress on the condition of being granted the party ticket from Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

#BJP #Congress #Solan