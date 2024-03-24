Culture and values part of education, students told

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 23

The annual prize distribution function of Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, was held here on Saturday. PL Bhatia, the principal of Government Degree College, Chowari, was the chief guest at the event.

Presiding over the function, Bhatia emphasised on providing quality education along with cultural education. He said education was not just an academic knowledge but also played a key role in the personal and social development of a student. He asserted that culture, values and morality were the basic components of education.

Bhatia added that parents and teachers should play a vital role in the holistic development of children. He exhorted students to set their goals and move ahead with hard work in the era of competition. He also advised parents to spend more time with their children so that the younger generation could be understood by them.

College principal Anil Kumar Thakur read out the annual report of the college. Meritorious students were felicitated for their performance in academics, sports and cultural activities.

