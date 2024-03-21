Hamirpur DCC urges HPCC to dissolve block Congress panel

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 20

The District Congress Committee here had recommended to the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) to dissolve the Block Congress Committee of Sujanpur immediately for alleged involvement of BCC leaders in anti-party and anti-government activities.

Significantly, the dissolution of the BCC would be big jolt to rebel leader Rajinder Rana, the expelled Congress MLA of Sujanpur constituency, as most of the office-bearers of the BCC were supporters of Rana. The DCC had also requested the HPCC to expel Rana loyalists in the DCC.

Notably, the DCC had taken cognisance of the statements of Rana loyalists in media contradicting working of the Congress government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. They also stated that the development in Sujanpur was due to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh and alleged that Sukhu ignored the constituency.

Suman Bharti, president of the DCC, said the recommendation to dissolve the Sujanpur BCC was sent to the president of the HPCC two days ago and further directions from the HPCC were awaited. He said all members of the BCC were misusing the party platform against the party only.

