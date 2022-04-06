Emphasise on lab to land approach: DG

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Arun Sing Rawat, Director-General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, appreciated the research work being undertaken by the Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla (HFRI), especially the three important technologies developed by the institute.

Rawat, who is here on a two-day visit, stressed the need for making the stakeholders aware of the research technologies through trainings, awareness programme and TV and radio talks. “Research in isolation is of no use, there must be collaborative efforts and lab to land approach,” he remarked.

Dr SS Samant, Director, HFRI, briefed about the various research activities being undertaken in different research stations and in the field. He also briefed about important medicinal and research efforts made by the HFRI in Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rawat also paid a visit to the Western Himalayan Temperate Arboretum, set up at Potters Hill near Summer Hill. He suggested that the arboretum, which houses 120 native tree species, should be strengthened further. On the occasion, the pamphlet designed for the arboretum was also unveiled. Dr RK Verma, Head of Office, and Dr Vaneet Jishtu, Scientist In-charge for the establishment of the arboretum, were present on the occasion. —