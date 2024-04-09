Encroached natural drains worry locals

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 8

The lack of proper drainage and sewerage systems, coupled with encroachments on government land, are the bane of the Barol ward of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC).

Residents of the ward allege that people have encroached upon the natural drains due to which rainwater collects in streets. It damages the streets and private property, they say.

Swatantra Mahajan, a resident of the ward, said besides encroachment of the natural drains by the people, MC contractors had either changed the alignment or narrowed the natural drains at some places. Dharamsala receives a lot of rain, especially during monsoons. “Whenever it rains heavily in the area, the streets are flooded with water and it becomes difficult even to walk. Undrained water will damage the newly laid streets. The corporation should ensure the proper drainage of water or else the civic infrastructure will continue to get damaged,” he said.

BK Sood, another resident of the ward, alleged that many areas of Barol were without sewerage system. “Under the Smart City project, Rs 650 crore has been spent on various works in Dharamsala. We expected that amenities such as a sewerage system would be provided in the entire city under the Smart City project. However, most areas of the ward continue without the sewerage system,” he said.

Sanjeev Sharma, another resident of the area, alleged that in the lower Barol area most of constructions were happening in an unplanned manner. “Due to encroachments, streets and roads have become so narrow that it is difficult for cars to ply. The people park their vehicles on roadside, leading to traffic jams and congestion. It is surprising that the Dharamsala MC is not taking action against those who have encroached upon government land, streets and natural drains in the area,” he said.

The ward residents alleged that owing to encroachments, it would become difficult for the MC authorities to provide basic facilities and sewerage in future. In some residential areas, streets have been narrowed down to 5-6 ft due to encroachments. As per the Town and country Planning Department rules, no residential area should be allowed to come up without the adequate width of streets. However, the new colonies in the area were being developed in violation of the rules, the resident alleged, adding that unauthorised constructions were on the rise.

In some areas of the ward, the residents also complained of inadequate drinking water supply. They were not getting even one-hour water supply in a day, they alleged.

