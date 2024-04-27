Farmer burnt alive as fields catch fire

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

Jeet Singh, a 70-year-old farmer, was burnt alive while trying to douse a fire in his fields at Abhipur village in Nalagarh today.

Police sources said the fire erupted due to a spark in overhead electricity wires. The blaze became uncontrollable due to the blowing wind. The hapless farmer was unable to cross the barbed wires erected at the boundary of his field and suffered serious burns. The efforts by locals to save Jeet Singh went in vain.

On receipt of information, fire tenders from a nearby industrial unit were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Standing wheat crop over several bighas of land was destroyed before the blaze was brought under control.

