Fire at Kullu Dussehra festival; 13 tents of deities gutted

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 28

As many as 13 shops and tents were gutted in a fire at the Kullu Dussehra festival in Himachal Pradesh late Friday night. However, no loss of life was reported.

Two people suffered injuries while dousing the fire and one of them was hospitalised, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said.

As soon as fire broke into one tent to another, the people sleeping inside tents woke up and ran away to save their lives. The administration and followers of deities swung into action to douse the fire. Finally, the fire was controlled but 13 tents of deities including few commercial installs setup for business during the Dussehra f also turned into ashes with in few minutes.

DC stated that palanquins of deities are safe as they were brought out from the tents by their followers quickly soon after the fire incident.

The incident took place at the Dussehra ground in front of the court complex. The week-long festival began on October 24.

The 'raths' were moved out of the tents when the fire broke out. Temporary arrangements have been made for those affected by the fire, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Detailed assessment of losses is being done, the deputy commissioner said.

The Kullu Dussehra festival had started with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath on October 24 – Vijay Dashami -- and there were about 300 deities in the yatra.

The festival dates back to the 17th century when King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Lord Raghunath on his throne. Following this, Lord Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the Kullu Valley.

With PTI inputs

