Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Tribune News Service

Baddi, August 25

Following heavy rain, the road approaching the temporary Maranwala bridge has been washed away.

On Friday morning, the Baddi police issued a major traffic update for the bridge.

Reportedly, it will take some days to restore it.

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-Barotiwala route for entry into the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt.

The police has advised motorists to stay in one lane and maintain discipline.

