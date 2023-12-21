Funding scheme okayed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 20

The state Cabinet that met here late this evening approved the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana in the state. Under the scheme, unemployed youth would be provided 90 per cent subsidy on the cost of the projects they plan to take up. The government would now issue a notification for the implementation of the scheme.

The Cabinet gave nod to starting teaching in English medium from Class 1 in government schools. The principals of government schools would be authorised to decide the uniform of students.

It also approved the recruitment of operating theatre assistants through the Rajya Chayan Aayog on a pilot basis.

