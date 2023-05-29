 Get ready to leave for Delhi to claim NPS contribution: Sukhu : The Tribune India

Get ready to leave for Delhi to claim NPS contribution: Sukhu

Sets tone for LS poll, says will take up issue with Union Minister

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri during the Abhar rally in Dharamsala. Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections next year while addressing a massive rally of government employees at the Police Grounds here today. While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister asked the employees to be ready for a long haul with the Centre over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The rally was organised as a thanksgiving event on part of the employees to the Congress government for implementing (OPS) in the state.

“Get ready to even go to Delhi to get back the share of Rs 9,242 crores lying with the central government as New Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution. I have already raised the matter in the Niti Ayog meeting held yesterday and would be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue.”

The CM said the present Congress government, despite facing financial crunch, implemented the OPS for government employees in the state in the first Cabinet meeting as the issue was linked with social security of the people. The government would implement old pension scheme in a phased manner for the boards and corporations of the state.

He said the government was trying to generate resources so as to make state debt free. “I am of the view that the state should get its due share of 30% in power projects set up in the state against the present share of 12%. I have asked the government officials to expedite the work on delayed government power projects in the state. The delay in implementation of the government power projects was causing loss of Rs 1,500 crore per annum to the state. Presently, the state government has to buy power at Rs 7 per unit in winters. It costs state around Rs 1,400 crore per annum.”

Sukhu said that he was the first CM to visit Lahaul and Spiti and give Rs 1,500 per month as grant to all women of the tribal district.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing the rally, said the previous government had been maintaining that it couldn’t implement the OPS. “The Congress had promised to implement the OPS and it delivered in the first Cabinet meeting. This shows the intent of the government for the welfare of people and employees. The government will implement all its election promises in a phased manner,” he said.

The government employees celebrated the implementation of the OPS. They also presented a cheque of Rs 31 lakh as contribution towards the CM’s Relief Fund.

Rs 9,242 crore lying with Centre

