Heavy rain caused Rs 23.29 crore loss to fruit growers in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 6

The monsoon fury has caused huge losses to the horticulture sector and fruit growers of Mandi district.

The Horticulture Department data reveals that the natural disaster has caused damage to fruit crops on 4,169.91 hecatres in Mandi district and Rs 17.26 crore loss, directly affecting 14,794 fruit growers. Besides, Rs 5.28 crore loss was reported under the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project and Rs 47.72 lakh under the Shiva project. The total loss was assessed at Rs 23.29 crore.

According to Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, the fruit growers of Mandi district grow apple, stone fruit, pear, mango, apricot, citrus, orange, litchi and Guava to sustain their economy.

He says that damage to the apple crop was reported on 3,080.6 hectares, followed by stone fruit on 462.12 hectares, mango on 431.44 hectares, citrus fruit on 71.08 hectares, pear on 30 hectares, litchi on 46 hectares, apricot on 28 hectares, guava on 13.5 hectares and orange crop on 7.004 hectares in the district.

